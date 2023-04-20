Jealous of the Birds Shares 'Beginner's Luck' Single

(Big Hassle) Jealous of the Birds - the acclaimed moniker of Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Naomi Hamilton - shares the irresistible indie pop track "Beginner's Luck" from her eagerly awaited new album, Hinterland, due via Canvasback/Atlantic/Parlophone on Friday, May 19.
Balancing whimsy and weight, the new song is emblematic of the dynamism of Hinterland, which Hamilton created with producer, engineer, and mix engineer Declan Legge.
"It made sense to me to begin the record from a place of humility and acknowledge the extent to which I'm never done learning. The older I get, the more I discover that the key to learning is to open oneself to being teachable. The song's structure is set around archetypal figures from which one might construct a perspective of the world. There's value in that which I wanted to dedicate a song to and 'Beginner's Luck' is what came of it." - Naomi Hamilton
Jealous of the Birds will mark the arrival of Hinterland with a wide-ranging live schedule, beginning with a series of intimate performances across Ireland and the UK. North American dates will be announced soon.
JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS
TOUR 2023
JUNE
6 - Cork, Ireland - Wavelength
7 - Limerick, Ireland - Kasbah
8 - Galway, Ireland - Roisin Dubh
13 - London, UK - The Social
15 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Sports Club
JULY 15
15 - Dublin, Ireland - Iveagh Gardens
Jealous of the Birds Shares Animated Morse Code Video To Announce New Album
Jealous Of The Birds Shares 'Pendulum' Lyric Video
Jealous Of The Birds Stream New Song 'Epistle'
More Jealous of the Birds News
Pearl Jam Tour- Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series- Pink Floyd Commemorate The Dark Side Of The Moon At Total Solar Eclipse Event- more
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour- Linkin Park Top Rock Chart- Why Avenged Sevenfold Turned Down Metallica Tour- Neal Schon- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Pearl Jam Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Anthrax Cancel Summer 2023 European Tour
Rush Star Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None To Release New EP
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Reveal 'Council Skies' Video
Leon Russell's Intimate Recording Of 'A Song For You' Gets An Official Music Video
Agnostic Front Announce Special Record Store Day Release
David Bowie Convention Announce 2023 Speakers
Gentle Giant's 'Interview' Steven Wilson Remix Set For Release