Jealous of the Birds Shares 'Beginner's Luck' Single

(Big Hassle) Jealous of the Birds - the acclaimed moniker of Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Naomi Hamilton - shares the irresistible indie pop track "Beginner's Luck" from her eagerly awaited new album, Hinterland, due via Canvasback/Atlantic/Parlophone on Friday, May 19.

Balancing whimsy and weight, the new song is emblematic of the dynamism of Hinterland, which Hamilton created with producer, engineer, and mix engineer Declan Legge.

"It made sense to me to begin the record from a place of humility and acknowledge the extent to which I'm never done learning. The older I get, the more I discover that the key to learning is to open oneself to being teachable. The song's structure is set around archetypal figures from which one might construct a perspective of the world. There's value in that which I wanted to dedicate a song to and 'Beginner's Luck' is what came of it." - Naomi Hamilton

Jealous of the Birds will mark the arrival of Hinterland with a wide-ranging live schedule, beginning with a series of intimate performances across Ireland and the UK. North American dates will be announced soon.

JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS

TOUR 2023

JUNE

6 - Cork, Ireland - Wavelength

7 - Limerick, Ireland - Kasbah

8 - Galway, Ireland - Roisin Dubh

13 - London, UK - The Social

15 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Sports Club

JULY 15

15 - Dublin, Ireland - Iveagh Gardens

