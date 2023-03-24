Coi Leray Recruits Busta Rhymes For 'Players' Remix

Single art

(Republic Records) Coi Leray reups her chart-dominating smash "Players" with a verse courtesy of legendary rapper Busta Rhymes out now via Uptown Records/Republic Records.

Busta blesses the track with a head-spinning display of his signature lyrical virtuosity. His turbulent rhymes only bolster the track's bounce as Coi's instantly irresistible hook remains undeniably unshakable. From the moment you hear Busta Rhymes say "Coi Leray" on the intro, you know that this remix is an epic merging HipHop royalty of the past and present generations. Together, they lock into a dynamic volley on their very first collaboration together.

It arrives on the heels of the "Players (David Guetta Remix)." Right out of the gate, HotNewHipHop praised, "Guetta's remix of the record falls in line with his signature strain of club EDM...Coi continues to make a strong case for her staying power."

Continuing its dominance, this week "Players" was announced as #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart, after it vaulted to #1 on the Rhythmic Radio Chart for the second consecutive week, and climbed into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, capturing #12. She also continues to make headlines across the culture.

Thus far, Coi has amassed a staggering 6 billion streams and counting with 300 million on "Players." The latter inspired 2.75 million TikTok creates with 10 billion-plus views. Not to mention, she toppled the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at #1, while it soared to #1 on TikTok and IG Reels. It spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Rap Song Sales Chart and three weeks at #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales Chart.

The original song features a sample of "The Message" by Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five. Coi Leray rips through one bold and braggadocious bar after another, exuding confidence and charisma. It pops off with the instantly unshakable hook as she proves, "'Cause girls is players too." Upon release, it received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, E! News, Essence, XXL and more. It simultaneously jumped to the top of numerous popular playlists on streaming platforms including #OnRepeat on Apple Music and Feelin Myself on Spotify. Additionally, "Players" has entered the charts. On Shazam, it dominated at #1 in New York City, Top 20 United States, and Top 200 Global Songs.

Related Stories

More Coi Leray News