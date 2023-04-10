David Guetta Recruits Anne-Marie and Coi Leray For 'Baby Don't Hurt Me'

Photo courtesy Warner Records

(Warner Records) David Guetta returns with monumental new single "Baby Don't Hurt Me" featuring megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray in addition to a songwriting credit from Ed Sheeran. This collaboration is sure to be one of the most exciting dance releases of the year.

The track is a masterful rework of Haddaway's 90's hit "What Is Love." The iconic hook, paired with Guetta's mastermind production, creates a wave of nostalgic euphoria that's guaranteed to enrapture crowds across the globe. It features vocals from British pop icon Anne-Marie, who continues to take the pop world by storm with 7.5 billion global streams to date, seven UK Top 10 singles and multiple double- and triple-platinum selling records, and Coi Leray, the multi-platinum superstar who is best known for her recent Billboard Top 10 single "Players," which has over 300 million streams, is currently number #1 at numerous radio charts and was just remixed by David Guetta, which the two performed together in his Ultra Miami set.

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" is Guetta's hotly anticipated follow-up to 2022's colossal #1 hit "I'm Good (Blue)" with Bebe Rexha, which has accumulated over 1.5 billion streams to date. Last week, the global smash won Dance Song of The Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and also has won an EMA and was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Fast approaching 40 billion global streams and winning 'Producer of the Year' at both the BRIT and NRJ Awards, David Guetta has skyrocketed to the #9 most streamed artist on Spotify globally, selling over 50 million records worldwide. He has over 24 million Spotify followers and over his career has reached #1 on iTunes charts in over 113 countries. Last month, Guetta was presented with a Pandora Billionaire's Plaque at Ultra Music Festival to celebrate over 4 billion streams on their platform.

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" has all the ingredients to be another David Guetta global hit.

Related Stories

Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

More David Guetta News