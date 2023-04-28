Coi Leray Releases New Single 'My Body'

Single art

(Republic) Multi-platinum recording artist Coi Leray, has released her new single "My Body" via Uptown Records/Republic Records. "My Body" is a liberating, sex-positive anthem that has Coi unapologetically declare that she and women everywhere can do whatever (and whoever) they want without reservation. Sampling the iconic 1963 classic "It's My Party" by Lesley Gore, Coi throws her own twist to the song while celebrating female empowerment and sexuality, further driving her point that girls can be players too.

"My Body" follows the release of yesterday's fittingly-titled single, "Bops," which proudly proves her accomplishment as a chart-topping artist and who can crank up a smash hit after hit. "Bops" also succeeds an impressive roster of tracks in addition to her most recent collaborations with David Guetta on "Baby Don't Hurt Me" and Raye's "Flip A Switch" earlier this month.

The year 2023 is already in full force for Coi due to her chart-topping success of "Players", bountiful new music releases, as well as major festivals performances such as Rolling Loud California, Summer Jam, Something In The Water and more.

