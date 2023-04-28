Coi Leray Releases New Single 'My Body'

(Republic) Multi-platinum recording artist Coi Leray, has released her new single "My Body" via Uptown Records/Republic Records. "My Body" is a liberating, sex-positive anthem that has Coi unapologetically declare that she and women everywhere can do whatever (and whoever) they want without reservation. Sampling the iconic 1963 classic "It's My Party" by Lesley Gore, Coi throws her own twist to the song while celebrating female empowerment and sexuality, further driving her point that girls can be players too.
"My Body" follows the release of yesterday's fittingly-titled single, "Bops," which proudly proves her accomplishment as a chart-topping artist and who can crank up a smash hit after hit. "Bops" also succeeds an impressive roster of tracks in addition to her most recent collaborations with David Guetta on "Baby Don't Hurt Me" and Raye's "Flip A Switch" earlier this month.
The year 2023 is already in full force for Coi due to her chart-topping success of "Players", bountiful new music releases, as well as major festivals performances such as Rolling Loud California, Summer Jam, Something In The Water and more.
David Guetta Recruits Anne-Marie and Coi Leray For 'Baby Don't Hurt Me'
Coi Leray And Tokischa Deliver 'Players' Remix
Coi Leray Earns First Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100 With 'Players'
Coi Leray Recruits Busta Rhymes For 'Players' Remix
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more
U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview- KISS- more
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'
Rush Stream Visualizer Video For Signals Track 'Losing It'
Crown The Empire Release 'Superstar' Video As Dogma Arrives
My Morning Jacket announce the return of One Big Holiday in Mexico
Cradle Of Filth Deliver First Live Album In 20 Years
Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Walter Giardino For 'A Peaceful Place'
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'
Say Anything Return With 'Psyche!'