Coi Leray And Tokischa Deliver 'Players' Remix

(Republic) Continuing a prolific run, multi-platinum superstar Coi Leray taps the unapologetic, and multifaceted Dominican rapper Tokischa for a brand new scorching Remix of her chart-busting anthem and one of 2023's hottest songs "Players" out now via Uptown Records/Republic Records today.
Continuing the incredible momentum, "Players" earns Coi Leray her first Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, landing at #9. This time around, "Players" undergoes a slick Latin trap transformation. Tokischa reups the original with a flurry of angular flows, alternating between Spanish and English. Coi counters before reinvigorating the hook with a Spanish twist. Bringing these two lyrical femme fatales together for the first time, this Remix has all the makings of a global banger primed to pop off all summer long.
Prior, she teamed up with legendary rapper Busta Rhymes for the "Players (DJ Saige Remix)" feat. Busta Rhymes. Upon impact, Billboard proclaimed, "Busta brings his energy and flow to the fresh cut," and HipHopDX noted, "Busta added his usual high energy and charisma to the remix where he praised Coi Leray and DJ Saige for what they did to the song." It arrived on the heels of the "Players (David Guetta Remix)." Right out of the gate, HotNewHipHop praised, "Guetta's remix of the record falls in line with his signature strain of club EDM...Coi continues to make a strong case for her staying power."
