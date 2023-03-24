Jack Johnson Releases 'Traffic In The Sky (Lee 'Scratch' Perry Dub)' Video

Cover art

(Big and Bright) Jack Johnson announces a new music video to accompany "Traffic In The Sky (Lee "Scratch" Perry Dub)," lead track and one of two Lee "Scratch" Perry dub remixes included in Johnson's upcoming summer album, In Between Dub. The new video features never before seen Lee "Scratch" Perry footage from the making of studio sessions in Jamaica, along with animation from Greatwork.

"It's exciting to hear Lee "Scratch" Perry's interpretation of my song, and then to see Greatwork's visual interpretation of our collaboration" said Johnson. Johnson has also released a second album track, a remix of his classic hit "Better Together," from Nightmares on Wax. Nightmares On Wax, Warp Records' longest serving signing, has been at the forefront of contemporary music for over 30 years, creating a unique blend of dub, electronica, jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul and techno.

In Between Dub, a hand-selected collection of some of Johnson's most beloved songs over an incredible two-decade career, features reimagined tracks by some of Reggae's most influential names in the genre lending their talent to a collaborative compilation of dub remixes. Out June 2nd through Brushfire and Republic Records, In Between Dub is soon to be this summer's iconic soundtrack.

Bookending his summer tour, Johnson and his band will headline two festival performances; first on May 6 at SunFest in West Palm Beach, Florida and concluding at the Oceans Calling Music Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on September 29.

Johnson will also bring his revered Meet The Moonlight Tour to Europe this summer. Full European and UK tour dates with newly announced special guest artists including dub legend Horace Andy, Hollie Cook, Soja (acoustic), Ziggy Alberts, and In Between Dub collaborators Subatomic Sound System are listed below.

NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVALS

May 6 West Palm Beach, Florida SunFest

September 29 Ocean City, Maryland Oceans Calling Music Festival

INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

June 4 Paris, France We Love Green Festival

June 8 Stockholm, Sweden Gröna Lund Tivoli

June 10 Kværndrup, Denmark Heartland Festival

June 11 Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany Open Air - SOLD OUT ^

June 13 Cologne, Germany Open Air ^

June 15 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS- SOLD OUT ^

June 16 Berlin, Germany Citadel Music Festival ^

June 18 Werchter, Belgium TW Classic

June 21 London, England Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - SOLD OUT #

June 22 London, England Hammersmith Eventim Apollo #

June 23 Cornwall, England Eden Sessions - SOLD OUT #

June 25 Berkshire, England Wasing Estate &

June 29 Zurich, Switzerland ZOA %

June 30 Klam bei Grein, Austria Castle Clam %*

July 1 Tarvisio, Italy No Borders Festival %

July 2 Ferrara, Italy Ferrara Comfort Festival at Parco Urbano Bassani

^ with Subatomic Sound System

# with Hollie Cook

& Horace Andy & Dub Asante Band ft. Matic Horns

% Ziggy Alberts

%* Soja acoustic and Ziggy Alberts

IN BETWEEN DUB TRACKLISTING:

"Traffic In The Sky" (Lee "Scratch" Perry)

"Wasting Time" (Subatomic Sound System)

"No Other Way" (Dennis Bovell)

"Times Like These" (Lee "Scratch" Perry)

"Calm Down" (Dennis Bovell)

"Better Together" (Nightmares On Wax)

"One Step Ahead" (Scientist)

"Breakdown" (Nightmares On Wax)

"Turn Your Love" (Mad Professor)

"You Can't Control It" (Yaadcore)

"It's All Underground" (Monk)

Related Stories

John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette Lead Oceans Calling Festival

Jack Johnson Announces 'In Between Dub' Album

Jack Johnson Releases 'Meet The Moonlight' Video

Jack Johnson Shares First Video From New Album

More Jack Johnson News