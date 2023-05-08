Jack Johnson Releases 'Calm Down (Dennis Bovell remix)'

(Republic) Jack Johnson has released a new album track, "Calm Down (Dennis Bovell remix)," available through all streaming platforms. The thoughtful track is the latest preview to Johnson's summer remix album, In Between Dub and follows the incredible company of released songs, "Traffic In The Sky (Lee "Scratch" Perry remix)" along with "Better Together (Nightmares on Wax remix).

British Reggae legend and multi-instrumentalist, Dennis Bovell lent his talents to "Calm Down," a beloved track off Johnson's critically acclaimed 2022 album, Meet The Moonlight. With Blake Mills and Johnson on guitars and vocals, Bovell added drums, bass and organ for the remix.

In Between Dub, a hand-selected collection of some of Johnson's favorite songs over an incredible two-decade career, features reimagined tracks by some of Reggae's most influential names in the genre lending their talent to a collaborative compilation of dub remixes. Out June 2nd through Brushfire and Republic Records, In Between Dub is soon to be this summer's iconic soundtrack. Full track listing is below and album advance is available.

This album comes on the heels of a busy show schedule for Johnson. After joining Willie Nelson in celebration of his 90th Birthday, for two sold out nights at the Hollywood Bowl this past weekend, Johnson will be bookending his summer tour with two headline festival performances; first on May 6 at SunFest in West Palm Beach, Florida and concluding at the Oceans Calling Music Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on September 29.

Johnson will also bring his revered Meet The Moonlight Tour to Europe this summer for a 4 week tour including iconic venues and festivals across 9 countries. Meet The Moonlight, Johnson's eighth studio album was met with esteemed reviews, "His latest album might very well be his boldest work yet - not to mention his best-sounding LP in years, said Spin Magazine. Pitchfork added that Meet The Moonlight is "his best album yet, the gentle songwriter pushes beyond feel-good stereotypes to look for small joys amid vexing times." Full European and UK tour dates with newly announced special guest artists including dub legend Horace Andy, Hollie Cook, Soja (acoustic), Ziggy Alberts, and In Between Dub collaborators Subatomic Sound System are listed below.

NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVALS

May 6 West Palm Beach, Florida SunFest

September 29 Ocean City, Maryland Oceans Calling Music Festival

INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

June 4 Paris, France We Love Green Festival

June 8 Stockholm, Sweden Gröna Lund Tivoli

June 10 Kværndrup, Denmark Heartland Festival

June 11 Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany Open Air - SOLD OUT ^

June 13 Cologne, Germany Open Air ^

June 15 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS- SOLD OUT ^

June 16 Berlin, Germany Citadel Music Festival ^

June 18 Werchter, Belgium TW Classic

June 21 London, England Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - SOLD OUT #

June 22 London, England Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - SOLD OUT #

June 23 Cornwall, England Eden Sessions - SOLD OUT #

June 25 Berkshire, England Wasing Estate &

June 29 Zurich, Switzerland ZOA %

June 30 Klam bei Grein, Austria Castle Clam %*

July 1 Tarvisio, Italy No Borders Festival %

July 2 Ferrara, Italy Ferrara Comfort Festival at Parco Urbano Bassani

^ with Subatomic Sound System

# with Hollie Cook

& Horace Andy & Dub Asante Band ft. Matic Horns

% Ziggy Alberts

%* Soja acoustic and Ziggy Alberts

IN BETWEEN DUB TRACK LISTING:

"Traffic In The Sky" (Lee "Scratch" Perry)

"Wasting Time" (Subatomic Sound System)

"No Other Way" (Dennis Bovell)

"Times Like These" (Lee "Scratch" Perry)

"Calm Down" (Dennis Bovell)

"Better Together" (Nightmares On Wax)

"One Step Ahead" (Scientist)

"Breakdown" (Nightmares On Wax)

"Turn Your Love" (Mad Professor)

"You Can't Control It" (Yaadcore)

"It's All Underground" (Monk)

