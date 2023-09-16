Jack Johnson Streams New Live Album 'Songs for Maui'

(Republic) Jack Johnson's third live album Songs for Maui, a benefit album to support those affected by the Maui fires, is digitally out today. Featuring Hawaii's own Paula Fuga and John Cruz, Songs For Maui features a ten-track collection of chart-topping songs recorded live on location at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center's Castle Theater during Johnson's special 2012 Hawaiian Islands tour.
"We know it will be a long road ahead for those affected by the fires. We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need. Aloha, Jack"
Monday, September 18th, Johnson and his band will perform an intimate sold-out benefit concert at The Republik in Honolulu, along with special guests Paula Fuga and John Cruz. All proceeds from The Republik show will benefit the following organizations: Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund, Hawai'i Farmers Union Foundation, Hui O Wa'a Kaulua, Chef Hui, Common Ground Collective, Local Harvest, Maui Hub, Maui Hui Mālama. All proceeds from the Songs for Maui album will be distributed with guidance from Maui's community to support recovery and their evolving needs, now and into the future.
