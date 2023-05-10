ACM Awards Red Carpet Show Hosts & Performers Announced

Red Carpet promo

(Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis) The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton (Country Heat Weekly podcast co-host), Priscilla Block (58th ACM Awards nominee for New Female Artist of the Year), BRELAND (Amazon Music's Breakthrough Artist of 2022), and Elaina Smith (58th ACM Radio Awards winner) as the hosts of the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, free to stream live at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Amazon Live.

The party before "Country Music's Party of the Year" will give fans VIP access to all the excitement from the red carpet, including the night's biggest fashion trends, a look behind-the-scenes, and special performances from Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, and Matt Stell, among other can't miss moments.

Additionally, viewers can follow along with entertainment, pop-culture influencers and country music superfans Claudia (@girlwithnojob) and Margo Oshry (@margoshry) as they share a behind-the-scenes, shoppable look at their road to the ACM Awards, including their must-haves for your next summer concert trip -- from snacks and suitcases to red-carpet-worthy dresses and show stopping makeup. Fans can follow the Oshrys on the @amazonfashion Snapchat and Instagram as they get ready for the awards and catch up with artists on the red carpet, and shop their picks on Amazon Live.

Fans can also tune in to the Amazon Music channel on Twitch leading up to show day and catch Live From the ACMs, a special series with Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson. On Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 10, fans can expect exclusive backstage content, live music sets, and a celebration of new artists beginning at 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT/6 p.m. PDT via Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic.

The 58th ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, with the Official ACM Red Carpet Show beginning Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT for free on Amazon Freevee.

The show will celebrate country music's biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. As previously announced, confirmed performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Plus, special performances and never-before-seen collaborations include Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina; and Ashley McBryde featuring Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne.

