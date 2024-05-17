Avril Lavigne Rocks The ACM Awards With Nate Smith

(fcc) Avril Lavigne made her debut performance at the 59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards tonight alongside the ACM New Artist of the Year Nate Smith. The duo rocked the stage as they performed their new song, "Bulletproof," for the first time. Watch it here.

"I grew up listening to country music, performing at country fairs, and watching country awards shows so it's an honor to perform at the ACM Awards with Nate tonight. Nate is a special person and I was proud to take the stage with him to perform 'Bulletproof' this evening," said Avril.

The performance comes just before Avril will kick off her highly anticipated North American headline Greatest Hits Tour in Vancouver, BC next week on May 22 with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, 2x Toronto, Charlotte, Nashville, Chicago and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, Sept 18 in Calgary. While on tour, she will release her first-ever Greatest Hits album via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, on June 21. Avril Lavigne - Greatest Hits will be available on 12" vinyl, CD and digital formats and is now available for pre-order.

Related Stories

Lee Brice Hits Career High With 'Drinkin' Buddies'

Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Deliver 'Drinkin' Buddies'

Nate Smith Announces 2024 Through The Smoke Tour

Lee Brice Teams With Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters For 'Drinkin' Buddies'

News > Nate Smith