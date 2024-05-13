Presenters For 59th Academy of Country Music Awards Announced

(SSM&L) Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) revealed a star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as the hosts and special performer for the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show.

Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT. A Prime membership will not be required to watch live, everyone is invited to the Party of the Year.

The acclaimed group of presenters joining Country Music's Party of the Year includes Alabama (most awarded group in Academy history with 22 ACM Awards), BRELAND (former Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and inaugural ACM Lift Every Voice Award recipient), Tyler Cameron (actor, Going Home with Tyler Cameron & The Bachelorette), Jordan Davis (three-time 59th ACM Award nominee), Sara Evans (ACM Award-winning artist), Carin León (two-time Latin Grammy Award winner), Little Big Town (nine-time ACM Award-winning group), Ashley McBryde (three-time ACM Award-winning artist), Dion Pride (son of ACM Award-winning artist, Charley Pride), Rozene Pride (wife of ACM Award-winning artist, Charley Pride), Noah Reid (actor, Outer Range & Schitt's Creek), Richard Sherman (Super Bowl XLVIII Champion & Thursday Night Football analyst), Charissa Thompson (host, Thursday Night Football), Randy Travis (eleven-time ACM Award-winning artist), and Clay Walker (ACM Award nominee and Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee).

Additionally, the ACM Awards will kick off with the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show hosted by Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton (co-hosts, Country Heat Weekly podcast), Makho Ndlovu (host, Amazon Live), and Elaina D. Smith (host, Nights With Elaina & ACM Award winner), with Katie Neal (host, Katie & Company & 59th ACM Radio Award winner for National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year) serving as a correspondent from the carpet. Presented by Prime Video and Amazon Music, the Red Carpet Show will also feature an incredible performance by Megan Moroney (59th ACM Awards most nominated female artist with six nods), and air on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 7 p.m. EDT.

As previously announced, the star-studded roster of artists hitting the Awards stage to perform includes Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson, as well as a show stopping performance featuring brand new music from this year's host, Reba McEntire. Additionally, must-see duets from Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; and Nate Smith featuring Avril Lavigne.

Plus, five-time ACM Awards winner for National On-Air Personality of the Year, Bobby Bones will be featured throughout the night. The segment, "Backstage with Bobby Bones," will showcase intimate artist interviews and special moments of the show.

