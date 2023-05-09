ACM Awards Special Performances, Collaborations & Presenters Announced

(Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis) The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions revealed a lineup of special performances, never-before-seen collaborations, and presenters set to take the star-studded stage at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour show will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

"Country Music's Party of the Year" is getting even bigger with special collaborations and exclusive performances that viewers can only watch on the legendary ACM Awards stage. The biggest names in country music will deliver unforgettable moments including reigning Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, performing a special medley in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Yearwood winning Female Artist of the Year; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina will perform the ACM Awards nominated hit song, "She Had Me At Heads Carolina - REMIX"; this year's top nominee HARDY makes his ACM Awards performance debut; a performance by ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee Jordan Davis; as well as a powerhouse collaboration by Ashley McBryde along with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne on guitar performing "Bonfire At Tina's" from McBryde's critically-acclaimed and ACM Award-nominated album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

Plus, four-time ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year winner Bobby Bones will be featured throughout the night. The segment, "Backstage with Bobby Bones," will showcase intimate artist interviews and special moments of the show.

The ACM Awards also announced an acclaimed group of presenters including Gabby Barrett (former Amazon Music Breakthrough Artists of the Year), BRELAND (former Amazon Music Breakthrough Artists of the Year), Brandy Clark (four-time ACM Award nominee), Jordan Davis (ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee), Mickey Guyton (Host of the 56th ACM Awards), Tyler Hubbard (10-time ACM Award winner as part of Florida Georgia Line), Dustin Lynch (ACM Music Event of the Year nominee), TJ Osborne (six-time ACM Award winner as part of Brothers Osborne and reigning ACM Duo of the Year winner), Jon Pardi (ACM Album of the Year nominee), Carly Pearce (reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and ACM Music Event of the Year winner), MacKenzie Porter (ACM Music Event of the Year nominee), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys Quarterback, 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year), Emmitt Smith (Pro Football Hall of Fame Member, Legendary Dallas Cowboys Running Back, NFL All-Time Leading Rusher), Tanya Tucker (Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee), Keith Urban (15-time ACM Award winner), and Trisha Yearwood (three-time ACM Award winner).

The show will celebrate country music's biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. As previously announced, confirmed performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Closing out the night of massive performances, co-host Dolly Parton will hit the stage in a way fans have never seen before, debuting the lead single on her highly awaited rock album for the Awards finale.

