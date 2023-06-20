Alex Spencer Celebrates End of School With 'One Way Ticket'

Single art

(Perspective) Hanging up his blazer and swapping the classroom for the dressing room, otherworldly teen song writing phenomenon, Alex Spencer returns with his latest single, One Way Ticket as his school days officially come to an end. Graduating into a world that's turned to check out his next great move after releasing his debut Modern Sky UK single, A Night To Waste, in April, the assertive follow up launches Alex into a summer of long days, loud nights and fresh optimism.

Wrapping an eventful musical spring around the small matter of completing his exams, Alex's fired-up music career follows spending his childhood busking with unstoppable confidence on Manchester's busy streets. Following the release of his last single, he has made his major festival debut at Liverpool's Sound City, broadcast to the world via BBC News' Tik Tok and acquired influencer status through his own day-in-the-life social media updates. Capitalising on scheduling changes at Sky Sports, as the music-supporting Soccer AM fades into the past, Alex's wise-beyond-years aptitude as an interviewee also saw him chat and become the first musician to perform on the channel's new Good Morning Sports Fans show.

With a blink-and-you'll-miss it, two-minute flash bomb of a second track, the 16-year-old singer-songwriter takes another leap into the limelight having found the next step towards inevitably huge stages, boosted by media attention and radio play. Both outwardly confident in style and studiously introspective in his lyric writing, One Way Ticket comes loaded with meaning for the younger generation that he represents.

Alex explains: "I talk about the life of someone essentially of a generation stuck in the same loop, in a system that repeats over and over again. According to those higher up, our lives are set out exactly how they want them to be. We might be beginning to realise we have less freedom, but not everybody can see it yet. So many problems in this world are man-made but we can break free and fix them."

