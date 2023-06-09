Alyssa Scott Takes Us to a Disco Cowgirl Dance Party in New Single 'You'

(Publicity Nation) Pop-country star Alyssa Scott is back with an exciting new sound in her new single "You," along with an accompanying music video. As Scott describes it, "You" is a mixture of "dreamy country-disco happiness," and that is clear as you can't help but smile while listening to Alyssa's alluring vocals against a grooving guitar and bass.

Right from the start, the instruments fade in gently, giving an ethereal vibe. Then, Scott draws listeners in with her unique vocals, full of personality. The syncopation in her line, "We can blow this joint wherever we want to go," adds a playful voice while leaving listeners on the edge of their seats for what is next. The music swells into the chorus with the iconic exclamation, "You!"

With a dance-pop groove that feels inspired by Dua Lipa crossed with the country edge of Kacey Musgraves and Shania Twain, Scott teleports us to another realm.

Every lyrical line in the chorus starts with this exclamation as she is telling her new person how they make her feel. Lyrics like "Got a way with your words making me feel high," and "Every bit of your kiss takes me somewhere new," are just some of the ways Alyssa is able to describe how passionate she is. The chorus also features the line that was the inspiration behind the whole song, "Got my body swaying side to side." The exhilaration stemming from meeting this person makes Scott feel like she can't help but dance around.

