American Country Network Set To Launch in 2024

(8 Track Entertainment) Former CEO of The Country Network Tommy Snyder and Noah Gordon, President of 8 Track Entertainment, have partnered to launch the American Country Network (ACN), a new national country music television network based in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to over-the-air broadcast, the new network will launch a streaming platform in Q1 of 2024 to include ROKU, Sling TV, LG TV, STIRR, Freebie TV, Amazon TV, Apple TV, IOS and Android.

Staying true to the rich history of country music and Nashville, ACN's programming will include country theme-based content including movies, lifestyle shows, documentaries and episodes. In addition, the network will program music videos from today's biggest country stars, country legends and up-and-coming artists. Branded music video charts will track the popularity of music videos that air on the network. ACN will launch with the "Chad Brock Show" on Wednesday nights at 8:00pm CST and a hosted ACN Video Countdown show in the first quarter of 2024.

"We are thrilled about the launch of the new network in Nashville" says CEO, Tommy Snyder. "Being here in Music City gives us the footprint we need to be closer to the action as we build a network where country music, country lifestyle, and family values are at the core of programming."

"I'm excited to work with Tommy and the team at ACN to help develop new programming that will appeal to a wide and diverse audience," commented ACN's Chief Creative Director/8 Track Entertainment President Noah Gordon. "It's an exciting time for 8 Track Entertainment as we continue to grow in a number of different areas."

Snyder, a music industry veteran, will lead ACN as the network's CEO. An accomplished songwriter, singer and artist, Snyder spent nine years working alongside country music legend Charlie Daniels. He has penned songs for numerous country artists, movies and television projects.

Grammy award-winning engineer/producer Noah Gordon will serve as ACN's Chief Creative Director. Gordon's career in the music industry spans some 30 years. Amongst his numerous achievements and accolades are producer credits for a #1 Billboard Country, #1 Billboard Bluegrass, and #1 Billboard Rap Albums as well as #2 Bluegrass radio single (Dan Tyminski). Gordon is publisher of the #1 Billboard Hot Country Song, "Am I The Only One," by Aaron Lewis and is also an ASCAP Award-winning songwriter.

Joining Snyder and Gordon will be Keith Chester as Chief Information Officer with over 25 years in the entertainment industry, managing and producing recording artists, actors, and television personalities. Jeff Goodwin, a marketing industry executive with 40 years experience in corporate partnerships and marketing, will be ACN's Chief Marketing Director.

