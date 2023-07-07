Andy Frasco & The U.N. Reveal 'Birthday Song'

(BHM) Andy Frasco & The U.N. have released "Birthday Song," a psychedelic birthday anthem that sees Frasco, along with a circus of animals including a monkey drinking whiskey, enjoying a birthday celebration. "Birthday Song" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services and comes from the new album, L'Optimist, arriving via Fun Machine Records/Soundly Music on Friday, August 11.

"We were bored of all the birthday songs that we've been singing our whole lives so we thought, why not revamp a classic tradition A.F.U.N. style," says Frasco. 'Birthday Song' is a psychedelic rock 'n roll anthem for anyone celebrating a birthday."

Frasco's sixth released studio album and most hopeful and enthusiastic collection thus far, L'Optimist also includes the previously released songs, "You Do You" and "Iowa Moon."

