.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. Reveal 'Birthday Song'

07-07-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Andy Frasco News Promo photo July 07, 2023
Promo photo

(BHM) Andy Frasco & The U.N. have released "Birthday Song," a psychedelic birthday anthem that sees Frasco, along with a circus of animals including a monkey drinking whiskey, enjoying a birthday celebration. "Birthday Song" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services and comes from the new album, L'Optimist, arriving via Fun Machine Records/Soundly Music on Friday, August 11.

"We were bored of all the birthday songs that we've been singing our whole lives so we thought, why not revamp a classic tradition A.F.U.N. style," says Frasco. 'Birthday Song' is a psychedelic rock 'n roll anthem for anyone celebrating a birthday."

Frasco's sixth released studio album and most hopeful and enthusiastic collection thus far, L'Optimist also includes the previously released songs, "You Do You" and "Iowa Moon."

Related Stories
Andy Frasco & The U.N. Reveal 'Birthday Song'

More Andy Frasco News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Share 'Stay' Featuring Patrick Wilson- Black Sabbath To Release Hand Of Doom Picture Disc Box Set- more

The Eagles Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour- Paul McCartney- Atreyu Announce New EP With 'Gone' Video- more

Day In Country

Tim McGraw Leads Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series- Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges Share Video- Ashley McBryde- more

advertisement
Reviews

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose

Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo

On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose