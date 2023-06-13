.

Angelo De Augustine Delivers 'Toil and Trouble'

06-13-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Angelo De Augustine News Cover art June 13, 2023
Cover art

(Big Hassle) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Angelo De Augustine shares "Toil and Trouble," the title track from his forthcoming album due out June 30th via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Listen here. The enchanting single arrives alongside a claymation video directed by De Augustine and created by Clara Murray, which brings the album's mystical cover artwork to life. Watch it here.

"As we all know, we are living in a world within another. A place of specific curation and design where the mind is the chief architect in command. I often wonder who the mind is working for? Who is behind the curtain pulling the strings and transmitting the messages?" - Angelo De Augustine

Murray, who also made the dreamlike video for the last single, "The Ballad of Betty and Barney Hill," explains: "'Toil and Trouble' takes place in a dusty room alight with magic, tucked away but teeming with magic. Flying pop-up books and a singing cauldron give birth to mystical creatures, tapped into a sorcery seemingly both wicked and holy."

Related Stories
Angelo De Augustine Delivers 'Toil and Trouble'

More Angelo De Augustine News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Latest News

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic

Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour

Asking Alexandria And The Hu Tap Bad Wolves For Psycho Thunder Tour

Jinjer Announces North American Headline Dates

Nothing More Announce Spirits 2023 Fall Tour

Periphery Announce Special Bi-Coastal Performances

Loki's Folly Share 'Trickster' Video

Dark Horse Records Announces Reissue Of Ravi Shankar's Shankar Family And Friends