Angelo De Augustine Delivers 'Toil and Trouble'

(Big Hassle) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Angelo De Augustine shares "Toil and Trouble," the title track from his forthcoming album due out June 30th via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Listen here. The enchanting single arrives alongside a claymation video directed by De Augustine and created by Clara Murray, which brings the album's mystical cover artwork to life. Watch it here.
"As we all know, we are living in a world within another. A place of specific curation and design where the mind is the chief architect in command. I often wonder who the mind is working for? Who is behind the curtain pulling the strings and transmitting the messages?" - Angelo De Augustine
Murray, who also made the dreamlike video for the last single, "The Ballad of Betty and Barney Hill," explains: "'Toil and Trouble' takes place in a dusty room alight with magic, tucked away but teeming with magic. Flying pop-up books and a singing cauldron give birth to mystical creatures, tapped into a sorcery seemingly both wicked and holy."
