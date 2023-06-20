.

Artists And Music Fans Come Together To Rejoice In Faith At Sunday Mornin' Country 2o23

06-20-2023

Brenda Lee News Event poster June 20, 2023
Event poster

(B! Noticed) The 41st Annual Sunday Mornin' Country is in the books and it will undoubtedly remain in the great memories of all who attended. Together, top Country and Gospel music artists helped fans celebrate their shared faith with inspirational and uplifting performances.

The family-friendly event was hosted by Country Music and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Brenda Lee on Sunday, June 11th at the Grand Ole Opry House. Mark your calendars now for June 9, 2024 as it promises to be another incredible show.

"The energy at Sunday Mornin' Country is remarkable. All these talented folks come together, singing songs about their faith. It's like a big celebration!" exclaimed Music City Christian Fellowship Vice-President Board of Directors Sunday Mornin' Country Co-Producer, Melanie Walker.

Music City Christian Fellowship President Board of Directors and Executive Producer of Sunday Mornin' Country - Lynn Fox expressed, "This was one our best years. Everyone involved worked tirelessly and things really came together. We are already looking forward to next year."

The host of incredible performances included:
National Anthem by Jeff Wisely
Chosen Road
Makenzie Phipps with Tim Atwood
Judy Gilbert, Bev McCann & Mark Thomas w/ The Country Chorale
Girls Next Door
Margo Smith & Holly Watson
Music City Quartet
Dianne Sherrill
Adam Warner
Debbie Bennett & Peggy Inks
The Fox Brothers
Irlene Mandrell (with daughter, Vanessa)
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Charlie McCoy
Tennessee River Boys
Kelly Lang
Alex Miller
Cowboy Joe & The Babcocks
Melanie Walker
John Berry
Tim Menzies
Cast Closing w/ John McEuen "Will The Circle Be Unbroken"

Past years' performers have included the talents of Jeannie Seely, John Berry, Skeeter Davis, Roy Acuff, Lynn Anderson, Jason Crabb, Chris Young, Jimmie Wayne, The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Clark, Freddy Hart, Grandpa Jones, Charlie McCoy, Vestel Goodman, Paul Richey, Marty Raybon, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith, Rhonda Vincent, The Whites, Tammy Wynette, Brenda Lee, Linda Davis, Jean Shepard and many others.

Sponsored by the Nashville-based nonprofit, Music City Christian Fellowship, the concert wraps up the week at the conclusion of CMA Music Fest each year, leaving fans and guests with an uplifting memory of Nashville. Sunday Mornin' Country is the longest-running country/gospel event during the music festival.

