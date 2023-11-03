Brenda Lee Celebrates 65th Anniversary of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' with New Music Video

(UMe) Rock and Roll Hall and Country Music Hall of Famer Brenda Lee is celebrating her signature song, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," on the 65th Anniversary of the holiday classic. Written by Johnny Marks, who wrote many of the holiday standards, the song was released when Lee was just 13 years old.

Last year, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" was the second highest streamed Christmas song with 240M streams. It was recently certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA. Now, for the first time ever, Lee has created an official music video for the song, which is out today. The video made its broadcast premiere on CMT, CMT.com, CMT Music and Paramount Times Square Billboards.

Featuring cameos by country stars Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood, the video shows Lee getting ready for her favorite holiday by trimming the tree, baking cookies and there is even a special visit by Santa.

"For those out there who know me and have supported me and my music through the years, I've very proud to be putting out the first ever music video for 'Rockin'.' This song has been so special to me - I never thought it would be my signature song, but I love that it is because it brings so much joy," said Lee. "I remember the day I recorded this wonderful Johnny Marks song, and here we are 65 years later and I'm only here because of you. I won't ever meet all of you, but I know you are there and have been since I was a little girl - so Thank You and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas!"

A new EP, A Rockin' Christmas with Brenda Lee is also out today featuring Lee's hit "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" and other holiday favorites including "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," "Jingle Bell Rock" "A Marshmallow World" and "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," reimagined by Filous.

Lee will perform "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" on the upcoming NBC television special "Christmas at the Opry" which airs Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streams next day on Peacock.

