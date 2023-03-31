Sunday Mornin' Country on the Grand Ole Opry House Stage Announced

(B! Noticed) Sunday Mornin' Country returns this year with another full lineup of the best Country and Gospel artists, who will be singing songs of inspiration in a wholesome, family-friendly atmosphere. This year's event will take place Sunday, June 11th at 4:30 PM on the Grand Ole Opry House stage. Once again, the legendary Brenda Lee will serve as host.

Artists and performances for this special celebration event include Adam Warner, Alex Miller, Brenda Lee, Charlie McCoy, Chosen Road, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Dianne Sherrill, Girls Next Door, Holly Watson, Irlene Mandrell, John Berry, John McEuen (co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Kelly Lang, Makenzie Phipps, Margo Smith, Music City Quartet, Melanie Walker, The Babcocks, The Country Chorale, The Fox Brothers, The Tennessee River Boys, Tim Atwood and Tim Menzies.

Music City Christian Fellowship Executive Board Member, Kathryn McDougall shared, "Whether in the audience, backstage or onstage; nothing compares to this show's energy, nostalgia and soul-searching moments. I am so blessed to take part in this Nashville tradition."

"Sunday Morning Country is a very special event. A chance to come together on the Opry stage and share songs and message of God's Love." Shared John Berry. "I am thrilled to be invited to be a part of this special day!!"

Past years performers have included the talents of Jeannie Seely, John Berry, Skeeter Davis, Roy Acuff, Lynn Anderson, Jason Crabb, Chris Young, Jimmie Wayne, The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Clark, Freddy Hart, Grandpa Jones, Charlie McCoy, Vestal Goodman, Paul Richey, Marty Raybon, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith, Rhonda Vincent, The Whites, Tammy Wynette, Brenda Lee, Linda Davis, Jean Shepard and many others.

Sponsored by the Nashville-based nonprofit, Music City Christian Fellowship, the concert has wrapped up the week at the conclusion of CMA Music Fest each year, leaving fans and guests with an uplifting memory of Nashville. Sunday Mornin' Country is the longest-running Country/Gospel event during the music festival.

Order tickets on www.opry.com or call 1-800-733-6779.

