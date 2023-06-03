Ashley McBryde Shares 'Learned To Lie' And Announces New Album

(Warner) Ashley McBryde has shared a lyric video for her new single "Learned To Lie," to celebrate the announcement that her new album, "The Devil I Know" will be released on September 8th.

Ashley McBryde has made a name for herself with her standout, critically acclaimed albums, all of which found the Arkansas native straddling lines between traditional country, rock-tinged roots and point-blank biker-bar riffs, leading American Songwriter to boast her "music balances gutsy rocking with classic country, folk and even slight bluegrass influences." With The Devil I Know, the Grand Ole Opry member and her band Deadhorse honed in and sharpened what it is they do best.

"When it was time to put together The Devil I Know, my band and I did what we always do: got together in the purple building in East Nashville, played through a bunch of songs and discussed where we wanted it to go," shares McBryde. "We decided to take all the things that people tend to give us a hard time for and turn it up.

"'Y'all are too country.' We leaned into that - more country it is. 'Y'all are awfully rock leaning for a country artist.' Is that so? You ain't seen nothin' yet. 'Last thing y'all need is another tender, finger pickin' song.' Oh? Tender makes you uneasy, cowboy? I hear you. Let's see how much more tender we can be. We listened to all those opinions and said, 'I hear you. I understand what you're saying.' But sadly, there's no room on the record for your opinion. We'll do what we want."

Accompanying today's announcement is the release of "Learned To Lie." She said of the track, "'Learned to Lie' was a hard one; I wrote it with Sean McConnell and Nicolette Hayford," McBryde reflects. "After it was written, I called my mom to let her know that I had told a little bit more of our story as a family. I said, 'It's going to be hard to hear, but none of it is untrue.'"

