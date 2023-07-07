Ashley McBryde Shares New Song 'Made For This'

The Devil I Know cover art

(EBM) On the heels of the announcement of her highly anticipated album The Devil I Know set for September 8 via Warner Music Nashville, GRAMMY award winner Ashley McBryde releases album opener "Made For This."

"Travis Meadows and I wrote 'Made For This,' and at the time, I was still touring in a van and he was using his truck, so we definitely had touring and the life of musicians top of mind," shares McBryde. "But this song reaches beyond that. It's not just touring musicians and bands and crews who are on the road 200+ days a year who are 'calling home for a telephone goodnight kiss.' It's also members of our military, our truck drivers and those that work long or odd hours sacrificing time with their family. We're lucky we're made for this."

Written by McBryde and Meadows, "Made For This" has been a live staple for McBryde and her band Deadhorse, chronicling the long nights spent pursuing a dream, and now finally released as a studio recording:

'Cause most days you're stuck in a truck

One big break from blowing up

But one of these days you're gonna get a bus

And let somebody else drive

But right now it's just Adderall, alcohol

Your dressing room is a bathroom stall

'Cause you turn it on when the big man calls

'Cause he ain't gonna call you twice

And it's calling home for a telephone goodnight kiss

Ya gotta be made for this

Titled after today's release, season two of McBryde's "Made For This" web series will premiere Monday, July 10 at 11 a.m. CT. The series follows McBryde, her band and crew as they travel around the world. From backstage, to the tour bus, to off days, each episode gives a unique, insider perspective on the life of a touring musician.

Related Stories

Ashley McBryde Shares 'Learned To Lie' And Announces New Album

Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'

Ashley McBryde Releases New Single 'The Devil I Know'

The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards

More Ashley McBryde News