Ashlie Amber Delivers 'Chevy' Video

() Ashlie Amber has released a music video for her brand new single "Chevy," which was produced by Ilya Toshinskiy (Jelly Roll, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett).

Ashlie shares, "I feel like Chevy was written specifically for me because just like me, it doesn't fit into one box. It has country, pop, and hip-hop elements forged into this incredible vibe. To me, it's the perfect evolution of where the future of country/pop is heading. It's fun to be confident, and it's fun to feel sexy, but it's even more fun to find the right person that makes you feel like no other love interest matters. Sure, it's flattering when you have a lot of people who want to pop your clutch, but it's so much more fulfilling knowing that this Chevy only has room for one."

Receiving high praise from CMT, Billboard, Forbes, American Songwriter, Earmilk, and Taste of Country as one of Nashville's hottest upcoming artists to watch, Ashlie Amber is an enigma to some, but magnetic to all. She is her music, and this is only the beginning. Ashlie Amber has been performing full-time all over the world for the past decade including landing TV airtime on the 2012 Season of American Idol as well as being nominated for multiple Henry Awards by dominating several leading roles in renowned musicals including The Color Purple, Spamalot, and RENT. With that being only the beginning, Ashlie Amber wanted more and set out to create her very own headliner show with a breathtaking tribute and celebration of vocal legend Whitney Houston, entitled, "I Will Always Love You." Her show grew to be one of the best-received acts on international waters, landing her the first female residency with Celebrity Cruises, onboard one of the world's #1 talked-about ships, the Celebrity Edge, a $1.2B modern luxury vessel touring Europe and the Caribbean.

With such a unique approach to her show, Ashlie Amber was noticed and invited to work on her own solo material with one of Nashville's most highly decorated musicians and producers, Ilya Toshinskiy (Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Kacey Musgraves, and many more), to create her very own sound within the pop-country genre. For Ashlie, dreams, and goals are one and the same, and hers is to emerge as one of the first black female artists to ever dominate a country's Top 40 and beyond.

Having already established a global fan base with her previous pop-country singles, "Almost Love," "My Revenge," and "Fight With You," 2023 poses to be Ashlie Amber's fiercest year to date. With the unveiling of her single "Those Nights'' in 2021, she showed the world that she is more than just frotastic hair! She is in fact, a writer and celebrated the first self-penned release of her career. Now with the 2023 launch of Apple TV+'s brand new series My Kind Of Country produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, it is without a doubt that Ashlie Amber is here to remind us all that she has a voice and she is not afraid to use it. She is here to create change and open doors for artists worldwide who may not get the support they deserve from industry insiders, just because they don't tick enough of their corporate boxes. There are artists who perform, but Ashlie Amber astonishes; effortlessly injecting country music with unapologetically vivid bravado. She's shattering derivatives and demolishing partitions and at the pinnacle of her artistry, Ashlie Amber has founded the unconventional, unstoppable sub-genre "Country Vogue."

