Azra Shares New Song 'Bring Me The Crown'

(BPM) Azra shares her brand new single, "Bring Me The Crown," off her upcoming EP set for release later this summer. "Bring Me The Crown" is an embodiment of the phrase, "Heavy is the head that wears the crown," and serves a reminder that even after going through so many obstacles in life, we deserve to wear our "jewels" with confidence and we're allowed to see ourselves shine.
As an accomplished author (The Cupcake Theory), motivational speaker, dancer, model, and musician, AZRA has effectively established herself as a formidable force in music with a promise that any artistic expression she shares with the world will have substance, depth, and purpose behind them to uplift others along their life's journey.
She shares her story through her signature sound, which she has termed as "Substance Pop" - an entirely new genre of music that channels cathartic power pop, rock, dance, and metal influences with heavy 808 beats to electrify your entire body.
