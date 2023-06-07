.

Baba Ali Remixes Baaba Maal's 'Freak Out'

06-07-2023

(Big Hassle) There's an exhilarating revamp of Baaba Maal's swaggering electro-alert "Freak Out" out today, remixed with typical vim and vigour by electropunkdisco unit Baba Ali.

The Relived Mix of "Freak Out" follows Baaba Maal's joyous performance at London's Barbican last week, enthralling an audience who had their awareness raised and their hearts lifted. Additionally, Maal has announced a performance and signing event at Rough Trade NYC on June 20th at 6pm.

Manic Anglo-American musical magpies Baba Ali combine New Yorker Baba Doherty and London multi-instrumentalist Nik Balchin. Talking about their remix, Baba Ali said:

"From the original version of the song, the heavy distortion on the vocals was what immediately grabbed us. Baaba Maal has a naturally beautiful and melodic voice, so it was really exciting to hear it with so much grit and edge. As a duo we came at this remix from two different angles: one being inspired by krautrock and the other electro-funk, with a euphoric moment of psychedelia in the middle."

