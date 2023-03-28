Bailey Zimmerman Tops The Charts With 'Rock And A Hard Place'



(Warner Music Nashville) Bailey Zimmerman is beginning to break his own records. His current Platinum-selling single, "Rock And A Hard Place," is the No. 1 song this week on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, racing to the top even faster than he did the first time with Multi-Platinum smash, "Fall In Love." According to Billboard, Zimmerman's three-month, three-week span between these first two chart-toppers is "the quickest for any act's first two in nearly a quarter-century."

Named one of New York Times' Best Songs of 2022, "Rock And A Hard Place" also marks Zimmerman's first Top 10 hit on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart. The track hits the top 10 in its 41st week on the Hot 100 - rewriting the record for the longest climb to the top 10 for a song by a soloist in the chart's history. It continues its reign as one of the Top 4 most-streamed country songs in the US and totals more than 550 million global streams to date.

Credited as "the biggest new country artist this side of Morgan Wallen" by Rolling Stone, Zimmerman also recently announced a May 12 release date for his full-length debut, Religiously. The Album., via Warner Music Nashville/Elektra.

Showcasing his passion for storytelling, the celebrated singer/songwriter is featured as a co-writer on 11 of the 16 tracks, including the soaring title-track, "Religiously," praised by Billboard for bringing "emotional heft and authority to the throes of heartbreak". In addition, the first-time 2023 CMT Music Awards nominee is up for two awards this year, with nods in the Male Video of the Year and Breakthrough Male Video of the Year categories.

Working tirelessly to bring his music to fans around the world, the Illinois native is out on the road now supporting global superstar Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. The 50+ date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field, LA's SoFi Stadium and Boston's Fenway Park before wrapping on October 7th at Tacoma Dome in Washington.

