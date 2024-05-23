Bailey Zimmerman Delivers 'Hell Or High Water' From Twisters: The Album

(PR) Atlantic Records has shared "Hell or High Water" by chart-topping Multi-Platinum country sensation Bailey Zimmerman, marking the latest single from the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.
Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and an exciting ensemble cast that includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane and more. Twisters: The Album arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.
"Whatever is going on in y'all's life, I just hope this song gives you a sense of peace and hope because it does get better!," says Zimmerman, "God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And to those of y'all that are on the greener side of the battle, I hope this song makes you realize it was only high water. I really hope y'all love this song as much as I do."
The soundtrack campaign kicked off with an exhilarating first single "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" from country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs. "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma"is joined by a thrilling official video featuring a special cameo from NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek.
