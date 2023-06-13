Bailey Zimmerman Announces RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR

Tour poster

(Warner) Bailey Zimmerman has just announced international headlining dates for RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR., kicking off February 2024. Produced by Live Nation, the 20+ date tour begins on February 1 at Novo in Los Angeles, CA and will feature special guest Josh Ross. His biggest solo-touring run to date, the trek will make stops across the U.S. in major markets including St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; Boston, MA and more before heading overseas in May.

Working tirelessly to bring his music to fans around the world, the Illinois native is also out on the road now for Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. The 50+ date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at LA's SoFi Stadium, Boston's Fenway Park and Chicago's Wrigley Field.

The news follows Zimmerman's debut CMA Fest performance, closing the Riverfront Stage gates due to reaching a capacity-sized crowd. Earlier in the week, Billboard honored the breakout star with their inaugural Country Rookie of the Year award, including him as a featured speaker on their Future of Country Music panel as well.

His recently released debut, Religiously. The Album., marked not only the biggest streaming debut album of the year across all genres, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. "Comfortably bruising and appealingly bruised" (The New York Times), the LP debuted Top 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, No. 7 on their all-genre Billboard 200 chart and No. 8 on The Billboard Canadian Album Chart.

Writing "some of mainstream country's most emotionally powerful tracks" (The Tennessean), Zimmerman has already surpassed 2 billion global streams to date and recently celebrated a six-week #1 single with his multi-Platinum smash "Rock And A Hard Place." Achieving this feat solidified his place in history as "the first male artist to spend six weeks atop Country Airplay just two or fewer promoted chart entries, in a lead role, into a career," according to Billboard.

Credited as "the biggest new country artist this side of Morgan Wallen" by Rolling Stone, the success of his record-shattering 2022 debut EP, Leave The Light On, propelled the breakout superstar to close out 2022 as Billboard's No. 2 Top New Country Artist and No. 4 Top New Artist Overall. In addition, he was the only country artist in 2022 to receive two Platinum certifications from the RIAA, beginning with his No. 1 debut single "Fall In Love," the fastest debut single to reach No. 1 at country radio since 2015 and the first debut hit to make it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2022.

2/1/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo*

2/8/24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

2/9/24 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

2/14/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

2/15/24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

2/17/24 - Omaha, NE - The Steelhouse

2/29/24 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

3/1/24 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

3/7/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live

3/9/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center

3/14/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore Philly

3/15/24 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

3/21/24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/22/24 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

4/12/24 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

4/13/24 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

5/9/24 - London, England - KOKO

5/11/24 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute 2

5/13/24 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

5/16/24 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

5/19/24 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

5/20/24 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

Related Stories

Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records With Debut Album

Bailey Zimmerman Sets Record With 'Rock and A Hard Place'

Bailey Zimmerman Tops The Charts With 'Rock And A Hard Place'

More Bailey Zimmerman News