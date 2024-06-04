Bailey Zimmerman Remains At No. 1 With Where It Ends

(Warner Music Nashville) Bailey Zimmerman is spending a second week in a row at the top of the Country Airplay charts in the US and Canada with his Platinum-selling, fourth consecutive career-opening No. 1, "Where It Ends." According to Billboard, "Zimmerman's streak of four consecutive Country Airplay No. 1s is the chart's longest active run. Jelly Roll follows with three..."
"'Where It Ends' was one of the first songs I wrote when I moved to Nashville," he told Billboard. "Some days it feels like I still have no idea what I'm doing, but, man, the dreams just keep coming true. Four No. 1s ... Let's keep it going. Chase your dreams!"
Zimmerman is also featured on the star-studded Twisters: The Album official soundtrack with his latest release, "Hell Or High Water" alongside artists like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain, Tyler Childers, and more.
The electrifying live performer is out on the road now in multiple major markets for his sold-out 30+ city international headline trek, RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR., as well as stadium shows with Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown. Fans can also catch him this Sunday, 6/9, as part of the CMA Fest 2024 Main Stage lineup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The Illinois native captivates eager audiences night after night with magnetic performances of the deep cuts and the global hits on his Platinum debut album, Religiously. The Album. The LP arrived as not only the biggest all-genre streaming debut since 2021, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time at the time of release, entering at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 7 on their all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The "comfortably bruising and appealingly bruised" (The New York Times) album features "Where It Ends" alongside its three preceding No. 1 singles: the 2x Platinum title-track, "Religiously," 4x-Platinum debut, "Fall In Love," and the 5x-Platinum, six-week No. 1 mega-hit "Rock And A Hard Place."
BAILEY ZIMMERMAN 2024 TOUR DATES
^Religiously. The Tour.
*Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour
Fri, June 07 - Clinton, IA - Tailgate N' Tallboys Iowa
Sat, June 08 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall^
Sun, Jun 09 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest 2024
Sat, June 15 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys Illinois
Thu, June 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium*
Fri, June 21 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium*
Sun, June 23 - Wildwood, NJ - Barefoot Country Music Fest
Fri, June 28 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Pavilion^
Fri, Jul 05 - New Braunfels, TX - White Water Amphitheater^
Sat, Jul 06 - New Braunfels, TX - White Water Amphitheater^
Wed, Jul 10 - Calgary, CAN - Cowboys Music Festival
Fri, Jul 12 - Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Country Festival
Sat, Jul 13 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert 2024
Thu, Jul 18 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium*
Fri, Jul 19 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium*
Sat, Jul 20 - Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin
Thu, Jul 25 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam
Fri, Jul 26 - Tooele, UT - Country Fan Fest
Sat, Jul 27 - Yerington, NV - Night In The Country
Fri, Aug 02 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium*
Fri, Aug 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*
Thu, Aug 15 - Lewisburg, WV - State Fair of West Virginia
Fri, Aug 16 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion^
Sat, Aug 17 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park (w/ Luke Bryan)
Thu, Aug 22 - Dieppe, CAN - YQM Countryfest
Sun, Aug 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field (w/ Luke Bryan)
Fri, Aug 30 - Durant, OK - Choctow Casino^
Sat, Aug 31 - Durant, OK - Choctow Casino^
Fri, Sept 06 - Denver, CO - Coors Field (w/ Kane Brown)
Fri, Oct 04 - Ocean City, MD - Country Calling Festival
Fri, Oct 18 - Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida
Sun, Oct 20 - Sacramento, CA - Goldensky Festival
