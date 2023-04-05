Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' 6th Annual Million Dollar Show Making TV Debut

Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

(The GreenRoom) This Saturday evening, Circle Network will air the never-before-seen on TV "Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' 6th Annual Million Dollar Show" special event. Recorded live from the Ryman Auditorium in late February, the sixth annual benefit show features performances and appearances from a range of country music's biggest stars, including Dierks Bentley, Parker McCollum, Deana Carter, Randy Houser, Lady A's Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, Jake Owen, Morgan Evans, The Wreckers, and more including a special performance from Creed's Scott Stapp. Also, in a touching moment, Kelley and Haywood will be joined on stage by Addie Pratt, a country music fan and former St. Jude patient, who will perform "The Woman That I Am," an original song she wrote with Kelley, Haywood, and producer Nathan Chapman.

The star-studded evening raised over $200,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The special also features an exciting moment where Bones was surprised with an award presented by Jake Owen and the St. Jude organization to recognize his ongoing support of the cause. Bobby Bones and The Bobby Bones Show have raised a total of $22 million for the organization since 2014. "St. Jude is near and dear to my heart," said Bones. "I've been putting together the Million Dollar Show for six years now and it's always so great to see the country music community come together for such a great cause. Thank you to the Ryman for hosting us this year and thank you to all my country music friends who joined me on stage for this one!"

"It's an honor to work with Bobby Bones and his crew to bring the Million Dollar Show to our network," said Drew Reifenberger, Circle's General Manager. "He is always doing amazing work for the country music community and we're really looking forward to bringing our audience an inside look at the music-filled special."

Tune in on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 10/9c for the one-time TV special featuring Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Dierks Bentley, Deana Carter, Jake Owen, Parker McCollum, Randy Houser, The Wreckers, and more. Visit stjude.org/bobbybones to make a donation to St. Jude in the fight to end childhood cancer.

