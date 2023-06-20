Bobby Bones Announces Full Comedically Inspirational On Tour

Tour poster

(The GreenRoom) Radio and Television personality Bobby Bones today announces the full schedule for his upcoming "Comedically Inspirational On Tour." Tickets to the tour will go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local.

VIP tickets will also be available and include access to sound check, a Q&A session, meet and greet, and photo opportunity with Bobby. Additionally, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit Wags & Walks Nashville.

The tour starts on July 22nd in Nashville at the CMA Theatre. Throughout the course of the "Comedically Inspirational" show, Bones will connect with the audience, sharing both humorous as well as uplifting stories from his own life. Bones previously performed his "Comedically Inspirational" routine to sold out crowds at Nashville's CMA Theater and also took his show to the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas.

The full list of shows includes:

7/22 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

8/12 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

8/19 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre

9/9 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Hotel & Casino

9/15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

9/16 - Washington, DC - Warner Theater

11/17 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

Related Stories

Bobby Bones Announces Return of Comedically Inspirational On Tour

Bobby Bones To Take Fans Backstage on ACM Awards

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' 6th Annual Million Dollar Show Making TV Debut

More Bobby Bones News