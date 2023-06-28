Bobby Bones Adds Dates for Comedically Inspirational On Tour

(The GreenRoom) On the heels of sold out shows in Nashville and Tampa and few tickets remaining in other markets, radio and television personality Bobby Bones surprised fans with an exciting announcement.
He has added additional dates for his upcoming, "Comedically Inspirational On Tour," a unique show where Bones will share his knack for comedy as well as inspirational stories from his own life.
Second shows will now take place in Wichita, Tampa and Nashville and Tulsa was added as an additional location. Presale for Wichita, Tampa, and Nashville shows starts today and presale for the Tulsa show starts tomorrow. Public on sale begins this Friday, June 30.
VIP tickets will be available for purchase and include access to sound check, a Q&A session, meet and greet, and photo opportunity with Bobby. Additionally, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit Wags & Walks Nashville.
The full list of shows includes:
7/22 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater (sold out)
8/11 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre*
8/12 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre (few tickets left)
8/18 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre*
8/19 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre (sold out)
9/9 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Hotel & Casino
9/15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center
9/16 - Washington, DC - Warner Theater
10/7 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater*
10/20 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa*
11/17 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre
*Just added
