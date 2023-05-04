Bobby Bones To Take Fans Backstage on ACM Awards

ACM promo

(The GreenRoom) Radio and television personality Bobby Bones has been added to the lineup of this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. Bones, a four-time ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year winner, will be featured throughout the night. His segments, "Backstage with Bobby Bones," will showcase intimate behind-the-scenes interviews with artists after big show moments. The 58th ACM Awards, hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The full two-hour show rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Bones shared his excitement for the announcement, explaining, "The ACM Awards are always such a great night in country music. I'm excited to sit down with some of the best artists in the genre and give everyone at home an inside look at the stories behind some of their favorite music from this year. To be a part of such a special event is really an honor and I can't wait to see everyone out there!"

This announcement comes on the heels of Bobby Bones sharing an exclusive first look at this year's ACM Awards nominees on The Bobby Bones Show.

Established in 1966, the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in partnership with Prime Video. This year's show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Related Stories

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' 6th Annual Million Dollar Show Making TV Debut

More Bobby Bones News