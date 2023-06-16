Bonnie & Taylor Sims Share 'Devil and Deep Blue' Video

(Sideways) The Texas-bred Colorado-based artists Bonnie & Taylor Sims have released the twangy earworm "Devil and the Deep Blue," the first single off their forthcoming self-titled album Bonnie & Taylor Sims due out on September 15.
Bonnie and Taylor have almost done it all. They are RIAA Certified Gold recording artists, have seen breakaway global success with their song "I See Red" which has over 250 Million streams with their project Everybody Loves an Outlaw, had a major label deal with Columbia, have toured the world, and graced the stages of major festivals. Amidst this wave of newfound success Bonnie and Taylor never lost touch with the thing that was most important to them: writing songs and making music with each other. With the shift the world took during the pandemic came the need for the duo to go down a different path and change directions artistically.
"Devil and the Deep Blue Sea'' is the first step in this new direction. This song, as with the majority of the songs on the album, were born out of the juxtaposition of a changing world. They explore the dichotomy of beauty and pain, hope and destruction, and with this single, the tangible elements of black and white, sea and stone, and at its core is a song of transition and duality.
"Devil and the Deep Blue Sea" is a harbinger of the new sound we've been developing over the past two years," Bonnie Sims told Folk n' Rock. "This song is a portrait of our edgy-punk-rock-reality that has been bubbling right beneath the surface. We're illustrating a collection of opposing forces and contrasting ideas that lean into the duality of our humanity, as musicians and as people."
