Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New York City And Los Angeles Summer Shows

(Interscope) Multi-platinum GRAMMY, Juno and Polaris Prize nominated singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announces New York City and Los Angeles summer dates.

Jepsen will perform at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York on August 7 & 8 and The Bellwether in Los Angeles on August 11 & 12. Poolside will support on the New York dates and Harvey Sutherland supports on the Los Angeles dates.

Artist presale is Wednesday, June 7 at 10am local time with general on sale Friday, June 9 at 10am local time. VIP packages will be available. Below is a complete list of New York City and Los Angeles summer dates.

August 7 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 8 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

August 12 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

Jepsen kicked off summer festival season with a performance at Bottlerock Napa Valley last month and will play other festival dates including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Osheaga. A tour of Japan is set for June/July as well as three North American dates supporting boygenius.

Related Stories

Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius and Carly Rae Jepsen Lead All Things Go Lineup

Georgia Announces New Album With 'It's Euphoric' Video

More Carly Rae Jepsen News