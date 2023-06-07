.

Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New York City And Los Angeles Summer Shows

06-07-2023

(Interscope) Multi-platinum GRAMMY, Juno and Polaris Prize nominated singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announces New York City and Los Angeles summer dates.

Jepsen will perform at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York on August 7 & 8 and The Bellwether in Los Angeles on August 11 & 12. Poolside will support on the New York dates and Harvey Sutherland supports on the Los Angeles dates.

Artist presale is Wednesday, June 7 at 10am local time with general on sale Friday, June 9 at 10am local time. VIP packages will be available. Below is a complete list of New York City and Los Angeles summer dates.
August 7 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 8 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

August 12 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

Jepsen kicked off summer festival season with a performance at Bottlerock Napa Valley last month and will play other festival dates including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Osheaga. A tour of Japan is set for June/July as well as three North American dates supporting boygenius.

