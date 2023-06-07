Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New York City And Los Angeles Summer Shows

(Interscope) Multi-platinum GRAMMY, Juno and Polaris Prize nominated singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announces New York City and Los Angeles summer dates.
Jepsen will perform at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York on August 7 & 8 and The Bellwether in Los Angeles on August 11 & 12. Poolside will support on the New York dates and Harvey Sutherland supports on the Los Angeles dates.
Artist presale is Wednesday, June 7 at 10am local time with general on sale Friday, June 9 at 10am local time. VIP packages will be available. Below is a complete list of New York City and Los Angeles summer dates.
August 7 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 8 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether
August 12 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether
Jepsen kicked off summer festival season with a performance at Bottlerock Napa Valley last month and will play other festival dates including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Osheaga. A tour of Japan is set for June/July as well as three North American dates supporting boygenius.
Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius and Carly Rae Jepsen Lead All Things Go Lineup
Georgia Announces New Album With 'It's Euphoric' Video
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- QOTSA Tour- more
Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode
Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg To 40th Anniversary Tour
Strawbs Announce New Album 'The Magic Of It All'
Calling All Captains Share 'Unlike Me' Video
Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'
Iron Maiden Share Video Of Nicko McBrain Birthday Celebration In Finland
Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'
Singled Out: Little Hurt's I Can Do Better Than You