Cassadee Pope Recruits JAX For New Version Of 'People That I Love Leave'

(Big Picture Media) Cassadee Pope is thrilled to share a new version of her latest single, "People That I Love Leave" featuring rising, pop singer-songwriter, JAX. Combined with Cassadee, JAX's captivating vocals breathe new life to the already high-energy track about being afraid of fully letting love in after having been through so much heartbreak.
"I've been a fan of Jax's music for a while now. I love everything she stands for," shares Cassadee. "Her empowering message, bravery, authenticity, and incredible voice is what made me want her featured on this song. I'm so honored she said 'yes' and I think she has elevated this song incredibly."
Originally released in April, "People That I Love Leave" was co-written by Cassadee, Ali Tamposi (Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson), Roman Campolo (Elton John, BTS), Nick Long (Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne) and Andrew Luce (Iann Dior, Role Model) and produced by Cassadee, Dan Swank, Mason Sacks, Hosu Yoon and Luce. The track was incredibly well received upon its release, garnering the attention of outlets such as Ones to Watch, American Songwriter, Rock Sound, idobi Radio, All Punked Up, The Honey Pop and more.
