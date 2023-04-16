Cassadee Pope Shares 'People That I Love Leave' Lyric Video

Single art

(Big Picture Media) Cassadee Pope, is thrilled to share her brand new single, "People That I Love Leave". Co-written by Cassadee, Ali Tamposi (Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson), Roman Campolo (Elton John, BTS), Nick Long (Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne) and Andrew Luce (Iann Dior, Role Model) and produced by Cassadee, Dan Swank, Mason Sacks, Hosu Yoon and Luce, the high-energy track is paired with emotionally charged lyrics about being afraid of fully letting love in after having been through so much heartbreak.

"This song describes the difficulties of letting someone love you when you've been hurt in the past," says Cassadee about the song. "The idea came from my current relationship and how it sometimes scares me that I have something so beautiful and loving. How I can't help but wait for the other shoe to drop because of past traumas."

Always paving her own path in the industry since the beginning of her career, Cassadee begins a new chapter in her musical journey with "People That I Love Leave." Having started her career as the frontwoman of beloved, pop-punk band, Hey Monday, "People That I Love Leave" marks a return to form for Cassadee. "This next project has an authenticity that I've never been able to tap into before now," she shares. "Pop and rock music is such a staple in my creativity so to fully return back to that genre feels special and like coming back home."

Related Stories

Cassadee Pope Announces New Single 'People That I Love Leave'

More Cassadee Pope News