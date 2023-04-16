.

Cassadee Pope Shares 'People That I Love Leave' Lyric Video

04-16-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cassadee Pope Single art
Single art

(Big Picture Media) Cassadee Pope, is thrilled to share her brand new single, "People That I Love Leave". Co-written by Cassadee, Ali Tamposi (Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson), Roman Campolo (Elton John, BTS), Nick Long (Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne) and Andrew Luce (Iann Dior, Role Model) and produced by Cassadee, Dan Swank, Mason Sacks, Hosu Yoon and Luce, the high-energy track is paired with emotionally charged lyrics about being afraid of fully letting love in after having been through so much heartbreak.

"This song describes the difficulties of letting someone love you when you've been hurt in the past," says Cassadee about the song. "The idea came from my current relationship and how it sometimes scares me that I have something so beautiful and loving. How I can't help but wait for the other shoe to drop because of past traumas."

Always paving her own path in the industry since the beginning of her career, Cassadee begins a new chapter in her musical journey with "People That I Love Leave." Having started her career as the frontwoman of beloved, pop-punk band, Hey Monday, "People That I Love Leave" marks a return to form for Cassadee. "This next project has an authenticity that I've never been able to tap into before now," she shares. "Pop and rock music is such a staple in my creativity so to fully return back to that genre feels special and like coming back home."

Related Stories
Cassadee Pope Shares 'People That I Love Leave' Lyric Video

Cassadee Pope Announces New Single 'People That I Love Leave'

More Cassadee Pope News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more

Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more

KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1

Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'

On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band

Peter Case - Doctor Moan

Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago

Latest News

Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival

Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Blame It On The Whiskey' With New Live Video

NOFX Offshoot Melvinator Shares New Track 'I Believe In Goddess'

Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her New Album And More

Jagwar Twin Shares 'Great To Be Human' Visualizer

Neil Young Continues Bootleg Series With The Ducks and Santa Monica Flyers Releases

Stephen Stills Shares 'The Lee Shore (with David Crosby)' Live At Berkeley 1971