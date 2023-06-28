Cassadee Pope Shares 'People That I Love Leave (Will Weinbach Remix)'

(BPM) Cassadee Pope has released "People That I Love Leave (Will Weinbach Remix)." Remixed by Will Weinbach, the revved up version of "People I Love Leave" pairs Cassadee's striking vocals and powerful lyrics with a pulsing dance beat.
Speaking on the collaboration, Cassadee shares, "I was really excited when Will Weinbach offered to try a remix of "People That I Love Leave" because I never really imagined it could translate in that way. He could hear something in that song that I couldn't. I love how it turned out!"
Will adds, "When I first heard "People That I Love Leave" I instantly knew that I wanted to bring the song to Electronic Dance Music. Cassadee has accomplished so much in the music industry, and working with her has been an incredible experience. We hope this song inspires, empowers, and makes you want to dance!"
