Cassadee Pope Shares 'People That I Love Leave' Video

(Big Picture Media) GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope, shares the music video for her latest single, "People That I Love Leave". Directed by Ed Pryor (Dierks Bentley, Mickey Guyton, The War and Treaty), the video finds Cassadee in an all-too-relatable scenario of self-sabotaging your relationships time and time again because of past heartbreak.

"This song describes the difficulties of letting someone love you when you've been hurt in the past. I wanted the music video to illustrate the scenarios of how when a guy gets too close, I have a tendency to self sabotage," shares Cassadee. "I also wanted to include an intense, high energy performance sequence to drive home that frustration and anger that follows."

"People That I Love Leave" was co-written by Cassadee, Ali Tamposi (Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson), Roman Campolo (Elton John, BTS), Nick Long (Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne) and Andrew Luce (Iann Dior, Role Model) and produced by Cassadee, Dan Swank, Mason Sacks, Hosu Yoon and Luce. The track was incredibly well received upon its release, garnering the attention of outlets such as Ones to Watch, American Songwriter, Rock Sound, idobi Radio, All Punked Up, The Honey Pop and more.

Always paving her own path in the industry since the beginning of her career, Cassadee begins a new chapter in her musical journey with "People That I Love Leave." Having started her career as the frontwoman of beloved, pop-punk band, Hey Monday, "People That I Love Leave" marks a return to form for Cassadee. "This next project has an authenticity that I've never been able to tap into before now," she shares. "Pop and rock music is such a staple in my creativity so to fully return back to that genre feels special and like coming back home."

