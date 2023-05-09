Chase Rice Delivers 'Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer'

(ebm) With his Way Down Yonder Tour gracing sold-out venues across the country and I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell already earning critical praise as one of the best early albums this year, Diamond-certified songwriter Chase Rice delivers summer anthem "Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer" to Country radio, arriving today, May 8, with 43 first-week adds.

The song has seen a raucous response during Rice's live show, including a recent sold-out Pennsylvania stop that led Music Mayhem Magazine to declare "the radio-ready anthem" as "without a doubt destined to become Rice's next chart-topping hit." Leading U.K. outlet Entertainment Focus adds that the song "begins with some classic driving guitars but in true Chase Rice 2023 style, this isn't some vacuous party song. There's a joy and a frivolity to it but there's also a maturity that means it fits in with the rest of the album perfectly. Consequently, by the time the rousing chorus (inspired by a throwaway comment from PGA golf champion Justin Thomas) arrives, you are well and truly all in."

"One day at the Troubadour Golf Club here in Nashville, Justin Thomas walked up to me and said, 'boys, it's a bad day to be a cold beer,' shared Rice of the song's unique origin. "He wasn't wrong. Justin's proclamation provided me a belly laugh - and writing (and consumption) motivation. Somehow, JT managed to win that round, but that day was the most fun I've ever had on the golf course and we have his one-liner to thank for this song."

In addition to the new single, which credits Blake Pendergrass and John Byron as songwriters alongside Rice and Thomas, Rice has added all 13 songs on the recent album to his set list, earning a resounding response from fans who have fully embraced the project praised by Cowboys & Indians for its "risk-taking and rule breaking approach." Billboard agrees, noting the album "refines his artistic voice," creating an offering that is "still propulsive with arena-ready moments, but is laced with deeper, more introspective themes." Meanwhile, PopCulture asserts that the project is already "the best country album of the year... and everybody's got to live up to it."

Rice will continue headlining the Way Down Yonder Tour through July in addition to playing various festivals including Gulf Coast Jam, Country Stampede, Cheyenne Frontier Days, WE Fest and more, plus visiting arenas across the U.S. with Old Dominion on the No Bad Vibes Tour later this year.

I Hate Cowboys All Dogs Go To Hell Track List

Produced by Oscar Charles, Songwriters in Parentheses

Walk That Easy (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles)

All Dogs Go To Hell (Chase Rice, Joshua Miller, John Byron)

Way Down Yonder (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder)

Key West & Colorado (Chase Rice, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Hunter Phelps)

Bench Seat (Chase Rice)

Life Part Of Livin' (Chase Rice)

Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer (Chase Rice, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, Justin Thomas)

Oklahoma feat. Read Southall Band (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles, Read Southall)

I Walk Alone (Chase Rice, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge)

Sorry Momma (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson)

If I Were Rock & Roll (Album Version) (Chase Rice)

Goodnight Nancy feat. Boy Named Banjo (Chase Rice, Oscar Charles, Barton Davies, William Reames, Jonathan Sherwood)

I Hate Cowboys (Chase Rice, Michael Hardy, Ross Copperman, Brad Tursi)

For A Day (Chase Rice) - hidden track on physical album only

