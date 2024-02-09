Chase Rice Takes Fans To 'Oklahoma' With New Video

Chase Rice has premiered a music video for his song "Oklahoma" featuring Southall. The song comes from his 2023 album, "I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell".

Essential Broadcast Media shared these details about the new visual: Filmed across three dates during his recently-wrapped Way Down Yonder Tour, the video adds a visually stunning component to the standout song.

"This song was inspired by a trip I took to Oklahoma where I ended up staying for about a week longer than I was supposed to, bird hunting and playing music," reflects Rice. "When we recorded it with Read Southall - who is as Oklahoma as it gets - we just let everyone keep jamming out to finish the song. That created this really cool moment that fans have embraced at our shows, so we wanted to capture that live energy in this video and celebrate everyone who has come out to see us on the road."

"It was an opportunity to shed light on the somewhat obscure reasons I hold my home state of Oklahoma so near and dear to my heart," adds Southall. "At first thought of the collaboration, I will admit, I was a little nervous. I hardly ever write with other songwriters. However, after the recording process and hearing it all come together, I couldn't be more proud to be a part of it."

