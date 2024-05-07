Chase Rice To Deliver 'Fireside' This Friday

(EBM) Having tapped into a new creative well celebrated by Billboard as "one of 2023's most unexpected artistic pivots" on his critically acclaimed album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell, Chase Rice is prepared to get even more vulnerable on his forthcoming project. One of country music's few Diamond-certified songwriters, he debuts the first preview of what's to come this Friday, May 10 with "Fireside".

Penned by Rice alongside Jonathan Sherwood, Jackson Dean and producer Oscar Charles, "Fireside" offers a propulsive guitar-driven anthem embracing fiery passion and the intoxicating power of a relationship, with the single art paying tribute to the love story of his own parents. The song marks the first release from Rice off a forthcoming independent album expected later this year.

"The I Hate Cowboys album was a huge turning point for me," reflects Rice. "I felt like a decade into this career, I finally discovered who I was and what I wanted to say - and a lot of that came out of me stepping back from the grind of Music Row, sitting alone with a guitar to write those songs. I found that I could be much more vulnerable that way and tap into some real-life, personal topics I'd never covered in my music before.

"As I started to work on this next project and continued down that path with out-of-town writing retreats in places like Montana, Alabama, Boston and Carolina, it felt important that it be an independent release coming straight from me. I'm sharing a lot of my real life on these songs and I can't wait to see how that resonates with people in their own lives."

While Rice still excels at creating music that thrills his sold-out live audiences, I Hate Cowboys pushed him to do so at a higher level, with Billboard noting, "the music is still propulsive with arena-ready moments, but is laced with deeper, more introspective themes" and Forbes declaring, "his latest album shows a deeper, more reflective Chase Rice than we've seen in the past... a full-circle, career defining journey for Rice, as both a singer and a songwriter."

He brings the new song to the Grand Ole Opry next Tuesday, May 14 ahead of joining Dierks Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour visiting arenas and amphitheaters nationwide from June through September in addition to prominent sets at major festivals including Tailgate N' Tallboys, Summerfest, Windy City Smokeout and more.

