Chris Charles Introduces CC and The Devils Pick With 'My Friend The Crow'

(Against PR) Dark Gothic Country artist, CC and The Devils Pick, the solo project of hard rock guitarist Chris Charles, has unveiled the debut single "My Friend the Crow." Chris Charles, known for his work with Blind River and formerly Godsized, has taken a new direction in his music, featuring atmospheric and gothic themes with slide guitars and his low baritone voice.

Discussing the creative process behind the new release, Charles said, "The project originally started as just myself with an acoustic guitar and a slide, trying to write southern-style slide guitar music. However, as the songs started to flow, I added bass, pedal steel and dobro, and got a drummer involved." Charles collaborated with Ukrainian drummer Alex Kahn, sending him rough ideas and receiving full drum interpretations in return, without ever being in the same room. "Obviously, I love playing in a band context, but CC and the Devils Pick is a solo effort, and this is the best way for me to get it done. Sound-wise, I'm writing what currently flows, which is Gothic and Horror inspired slide guitar. The whole thing started during lockdown when I was not working in the music industry touring; I was driving a regular bus around and carrying my guitar with me, writing songs in my free time!", he adds.

Inspired by folklore, paranormal experiences, and the darker sides of human nature, Charles draws on his love for horror and supernatural experiences: "I have read a lot of horror, have experienced the supernatural (although I was a skeptic before), and enjoy invoking those feelings through music. Additionally, I like to include double meanings and cryptic lyrics, so sometimes a song may seem to be about one subject, but it's entirely a metaphor for something else. However, that's the beauty of a song; the metaphorical meaning can be something different for everyone. For instance, the first single "My Friend the Crow" is inspired by the natural events of a security guard and a crow I saw every day, but the song suggests darker matters. But I'll let the listener work that out!"

Regarding the evolution of his music and the new release, Charles expressed, "I think the songs have evolved a lot and as the album grew, they've grown in sound. However, I'm proud of 'My Friend the Crow' as a debut." In regards to the music video, he describes it as nerve-wracking: "The video, shot by James Joseph, is great as well. It's quite nerve-wracking because I'm used to being in a band, not out there on my own! However, James did a great job on all three videos, making the whole process comfortable and professional. His films are also great!"

Hoping to connect with both existing and new fans, Charles is keen to see how his music is received, especially given the departure from his hard rock/metal background. With two more singles and a full-length album in the pipeline, Charles is eager to continue raising interest amongst listeners and working on his second album.

