Chris Janson Celebrates Beer With 'Tap That' Video

(True Public Relations) Chris Janson celebrated the 'cold ones' on National Beer Day with the release of his latest track, "Tap That," available now. The song, written by Janson, Preston Brust, Brandon Kinney and Chris Lucas, is a love letter to everyone's favorite summertime partner - beer!

He shared, "This is a hard rockin, party driven, beer drinkin song! Always have loved it, and I hope the fans love it as much as I do. Crank it UP!" Alongside the track, Janson has also released the sun-soaked music video, directed by his drummer, Josh Daubin. Captured while Janson and his band and crew took to the beach for some pre-show down time ahead of a performance in the Cayman Islands, the idyllic location and high-energy song makes us anticipate summer's arrival with good music, good friends and good beer.

"We had a fun time shooting this video. My drummer, Josh, filmed it. Just hanging out with the band and family, and on the beach in the Cayman Islands. Everyone happy, and having a great time. Y'all crank this song every chance you get!" Watch the video below:

