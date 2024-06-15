Chris Janson Shares 'All American Guy' Video

(True Public Relations) Nashville Harbor Records and Entertainment's multi-PLATINUM selling artist, Chris Janson, brings another summertime party-starter with the release of "All American Guy," on Friday (June 14th), in honor of Flag Day. The song was an instant hit with fans when it was released via Janson's social media channels and because of their support, he is releasing the track wide just in time for everyone to celebrate an All-American summer.
"First and foremost, I want to thank the fans for this one coming out! We posted this song on my social media and the fan response was overwhelming. This one's for you! Hope everyone has a great all-American summer hanging out with this All-American Guy!"-Chris Janson
Fans can also check out Janson as he headlines the Fox & Friends Summer Concert Series on July 5th. Known for bringing his electrifying energy to every performance, Janson will perform "All American Guy" along with his current radio hit, "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get," which just hit the Top 40 on Media Base, and more of his chart-topping tracks.
Janson is currently out on the road this summer playing some of the biggest festivals and venues in the country.
