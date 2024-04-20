Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stars in Chris Janson's 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get' Video

(TPR) Chris Janson has shared his music video for his current single "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get". The humble video shows Janson, alongside longtime friend and global superstar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, hanging out in his favorite arena - the great outdoors.

No stranger to Country music, Johnson joins Janson as they spend an afternoon in the deer stand, muddin' in a vintage Ford pick-up and enjoying some good ol' Southern boy downtime. "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" launched as the most added song on Country radio at its debut and is poised to be the Country song of the summer as its 2+M streams continue to grow.



"We had a great time making this video. Tons of genuine real fun. From TN to TX, we made it happen. Can't thank DJ enough for starring in it, and for being a great friend to me." -Chris Janson

"We bonded very quickly in a parking lot waiting for our cars to pull around - talking about one of our favorite country songs, 'The Blues Man,' from Hank Jr, and talking about the Opry and how we both were hanging out on lower Broad St in Nashville, looking for singing gigs, when I was 15 years old and he was in his 20's sleeping in his car! What really moved me in that parking lot was Chris' kindness, humility, and just wanting to work hard to take care of his family. We both love country music, both love to fish, and both love to entertain and take care of our fans. Add a big shot of fun to the mix and all that made us fast friends and I'm pumped to be a part of his video, What You See Is What You Get!" -Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Fans can catch Janson out on the road throughout the year with his own headlining tour dates and as he joins fellow Country star Cody Johnson for select dates. Janson will also be hitting the stage with his friend and CMT Crossroad's partner, Bret Michaels, for his upcoming Pardi-Gras 2024 kicking off on July 12th.

Related Stories

Bret Michaels Recruits Don Felder, Lou Gramm, Chris Janson For Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival Tour

Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever' - 2023 In Review

Bret Michaels and Chris Janson To Rock CMT Crossroads This Week

Chris Janson Took Fans On 'Holiday Road' For The Wonderful World of Disney

News > Chris Janson