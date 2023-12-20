Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever' - 2023 In Review

(TPR) Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever' was a top 23 story of May 2023: Chris Janson, has announced his upcoming focus track, "21 Forever," featuring two musical icons and Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame members - Dolly Parton and Slash which will be released on May 5th!
The soaring track, written by Janson, Tommy Cecil and Tom Douglas, speaks on that transitional time in life when you've grown out of the youthful partying and start embracing life in a whole new way - realizing that you "can't be 21 forever" and understanding the beauty of growing up.
"I'm so thrilled to announce, that two Global Icons have joined me in song, for my absolute biggest collaboration to date. Dolly and Slash, it doesn't get any BIGGER than that. I'm incredibly humbled and grateful for these two. Hope you all enjoy '21 Forever.'"-Chris Janson
Stay tuned for more from Chris Janson as he prepares the release of his latest album via Big Machine Label Group/Harpeth 60 Records, due out early this summer. The lead track off the upcoming album, "All I Need Is You," is currently impacting Country radio and is leaping up the charts.
