Chris Janson Delivers 'The Outlaw Side Of Me'

(TPR) As one of Country music's most explosive stage performers and a songwriter that knows how to reach into both the raucous spirit, as well as the tender heart of Country music fans, Chris Janson has released his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, out now. The dynamic, multi-Platinum artist showcases a wide-ranging perspective on who he is. Janson's lead single from The Outlaw Side of Me, "All I Need Is You," is impacting Country radio now and is closing in on the Top 20.

"From the minute I started this album, 'til the minute we finished, I enjoyed every second. This album encompasses all sides of me! The lover, the party guy, the conservationist, the family man and of course, the rowdy side. I love the songs, the imaging and had a good time making the music. I hope you all enjoy The Outlaw Side of Me - my favorite album, to date." -Chris Janson

Produced by Julian Raymond (via Big Machine Label Group/Harpeth 60 Records) The Outlaw Side of Me is a full spectrum look at one of Country music's most captivating stars - from the outlaw to the rowdy beer drinker, to the romantic to the full-throttle performer, this album is top-to-bottom Chris Janson.

The Outlaw Side of Me Track List

Rowdy Gentle Man

Honkytonk Minute

Outlaw Side of Me

All I Need Is You

Hank The Hell Out of The Honkytonk (featuring Brantley Gilbert)

Dirt In My Life

Tap That

Good Folks Goin' To Work

GOAT

Get It Right

Every Day of the Week (featuring Darius Rucker)

21 Forever (featuring Dolly Parton and Slash)

Days in the Field

21 Forever (Original Version featuring Slash)

