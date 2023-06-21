Chris Janson Rocks HeartCountry Album Release Party

(TPR) Multi-Platinum artist, Chris Janson, took the iHeartRadio Theater stage in Los Angeles last night for the "iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Chris Janson," a one-of-a-kind livestream concert celebrating the release of his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, available now.
Janson, who has had a long-standing relationship with iHeartRadio since receiving their "Country Song of the Year" award in 2016 for his hit "Buy Me A Boat," performed in front of a rowdy live studio audience, bringing his infectious energy to fans who sang along to every word. His set list included crowd pleasers like his recently RIAA Platinum certified singles, "Drunk Girl," "Good Vibes," "Fix A Drink," and the 4x Platinum mega-hit, "Buy Me A Boat;" as well as his newest tracks like "Outlaw Side of Me," "Tap That," and his fastest charting radio single to-date and lead song off the new album, "All I Need Is You."
Janson took some time between songs to chat on-stage with iHeartRadio's Wayne D and explained his work ethic and process for recording The Outlaw Side of Me.
"I have always walked outside of the lines. Not on purpose, I was born this way," Janson said, adding that "when you're a real, true artist and a real, true songwriter, I believe you have to walk outside the lines... I just do things the way that I do it, and my fans, I think they appreciate it."
