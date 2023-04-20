Chris Lake Teams With Aluna For 'Beggin'

(Capitol) Chris Lake and acclaimed singer-songwriter Aluna team up on the irresistible new single "Beggin,'" released today via Black Book Records/Astralwerks. With her playful yet seductive vocals, Aluna promises, "I'll get you beggin beggin" and Lake's breezy production matches her mischievous tone, punctuating a steady beat with bright aural surprises.

Lake and Aluna co-wrote "Beggin'" and recorded it at his Black Book Studios. "'Beggin' is a tale of caution," explains Chris Lake. "Sometimes you want someone so badly, but when you get them you wish you'd never set eyes on them...a bit like me. I'm a lot," adds Aluna, who will embark on a UK/European headline tour on April 22. She'll also be playing North American festivals this year such as Breakaway North Carolina, Hangout and Sundown Solstice.

Lake will perform at Coachella this Sunday, April 23. His return to the festival follows the release of "In The Yuma" (Ft. Aatig). The single was praised by Billboard, which noted, "'In The Yuma' is a beautiful bit of rhythmic meditation, where the modern tech house icon successfully channeled the energy of his Coachella 2019 performance (in the festival's Yuma tent, get it?) and recreated that sweaty, funky get-down into a lively tune that fits on futuristic dance floors around the world." Dancing Astronaut said, "Pushing the envelope for the tech-house genre once more, 'In The Yuma' is another example of a Chris Lake original that sounds stands so far apart from the rest of house music." Lake, together with Black Book Records, will take over two stages at Brooklyn Mirage on May 5 and 6 - the venue's 2023 opening weekend. He'll also be performing at numerous summer festivals.

Chris Lake - North American Tour Dates

4/23 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023

4/28 Las Vegas, NV Omnia Nightclub

5/5 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Mirage

5/6 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Mirage

5/7 Las Vegas, CA Marquee Dayclub

5/12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

5/19 Las Vegas, CA Marquee Dayclub

5/20 Las Vegas, NV EDC Las Vegas

5/27 Las Vegas, CA Marquee Dayclub

5/28 Tampa, FL Sunset Music Festival Tampa

6/10 Boston, MA Provincetown II - Black Book Boat Party

6/10 Boston, MA Big Night Live

6/11 Las Vegas, CA Marquee Dayclub

6/24 Rothbury, MI Electric Forest

6/25 Ottawa South, Canada Escapade Music Festival

7/8 Las Vegas, NV Omnia

7/15 Las Vegas, NV Tao Beach

7/22 Las Vegas, NV Tao Beach

7/29 Las Vegas, NV Tao Beach

8/13 Long Pond, PA Elements Music and Arts Festival

8/19 Las Vegas, NV Omnia

8/25 Columbus, OH Breakaway Music Festival

8/27 Las Vegas, NV Tao Beach @ Night

9/3 Bridgeview, IL North Coast Music Festival 2023 (Black Book Takeover)

9/17 Rome, GA Imagine Music Festival

Aluna - North American Tour Dates

5/5 Charlotte, NC Breakaway Music Festival

5/19-21 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival

6/16-18 Anchorage, AK Sundown Solstice Festival

